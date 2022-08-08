Sarasota police looking for suspected Marina Jack’s burglar
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota police are asking the public for help in identifying a person believed to be involved with a burglary at Marina Jack’s.
The suspect was caught on camera on Saturday, Aug. 8, at about 2:30 a.m. at Marina Jack.
If you have any information, please call Officer Dixon at 941-356-9200.
