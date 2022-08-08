Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Sarasota man with Kentucky ties raising money for flood relief

Video released by the Kentucky National Guard shows a helicopters rescue amid the massive flooding. (Source: Kentucky National Guard/CNN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After devastating storms caused severe flash flooding in Eastern Kentucky, a local Suncoast man is now stepping up to help.

C. Donn Tipton is the president of the Sarasota University of Kentucky alumni organization. Though the club typical comes together to watch the Kentucky Wildcats play basketball, the group loves their old Kentucky home. Tipton said he knew the group needed to step up. The devastation occurred in one of the poorest regions in the nation.

“Well, it is, it’s very sad. I mean, I’m familiar and have friends from when I was in college that live up there in that mountainous area. And it’s a very poor area. It was a coal mining area, mainly in the beginning and a lot of the coal mining has come under stress and not being able to do the things that they normally would be able to do...just provide for families and so and so forth,” Tipton explained to ABC7.

The group previously worked to donate money after the December 2021 tornado that struck the Western part of the state.

“Last year when they had the tornadoes, we put together funds and and sent them up through one of the banks. This year with the floods, we’ve got some stuff going on with the University of Kentucky Federal Credit Union, so that if you can donate through the credit union to the Red Cross, they’re doing a dollar for dollar match,” he said.

If you want to donate you can contact Tipton or donate via the University of Kentucky Federal Credit Union website.

