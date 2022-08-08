Petito family to file $50 million suit against Utah police department

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (WWSB) - The family of Gabby Petito has announced they will be filing a $50 million wrongful death suit against the Moab, Utah, Police Department for their handling of an encounter between the the 22-year-old and officers in August 2021, shortly before she was murdered in Wyoming.

At a news conference in Salt Lake City, Attorney James McConkie accused the Moab police of “failing in their duty” to protect Gabby Petito when police stopped the couple after they were reported fighting at a restaurant earlier in the day.

The suit names the police department; Chief Bret Edge, Assistant Chief Braydon Palmer, and officers Eric Pratt and Daniel Robins.

“Wile the full evidence has not yet been made public, when it is released, it will clearly show that if officers had been properly trained and followed the law, Gabby would still be alive today,” McConkie was quoted in a news release.

Petito’s parents, Joseph Petito and Nichole Schmidt, attended the Utah news conference via Zoom. Schmidt said watching the video of police body camera footage was difficult. “Watching it is very painful,” she said. “I wanted to jump through the screen to rescue her, that’s all I can say about that.

“We’re going to do whatever we can do. That’s why we’re here,” she said.

On Aug. 12, 2021, around 4:40 p.m., police received a call reporting a “domestic dispute.” The caller reported he was driving and saw a “gentleman slapping the girl.” That caller said he stopped driving and the male and female “ran up and down the sidewalk” where “he proceeded to hit her.”

Police later spotted Petito’s van, speeding and driving erratically. A traffic stop was made; when officers approached, Petito was crying uncontrollably, the police report noted.

Gabby admitted she had struck Laundrie and they had been fighting.

Officers said both Petito and Laundrie said she suffers from serious anxiety; that months living together in a small van created an emotional strain between them.

Officers determined that the situation did not rise to the level of domestic assault but suggested they separate for the night. Officers contacted a local family crisis center which arranged a hotel for Laundrie. Police took him to the hotel; Petito stayed with the van, the report said. Both said they were in love and expressed a desire to stay together, officers noted.

“Had the officers involved had training to implement proper lethality assessment and to recognize the obvious indicators of abuse, it would have been clear to them that Gabby was a victim of intimate partner violence and needed immediate protection,” the lawyers’ statement said.

Laundrie returned home -- alone -- to North Port Sept. 1. Gabby Petito’s family reported her missing Sept. 11. FBI agents confirm that human remains found in Wyoming are believed to belong to Gabrielle Petito.

Gabby Petito’s body was found in a remote area of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. She had been strangled. Brian Laundrie’s disappeared Sept. 17. His body was found Oct. 20 in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port. He had taken his own life.

In January, The City of Moab released a 99-page investigative review of the encounter. The review determined the officers involved “made several unintentional mistakes that stemmed from the fact that officers failed to cite Ms. Petito for domestic violence.”

The report recommended improvements to the policies and training of the Police Department, including providing additional training in domestic violence investigation.

Based on the findings in the report, the City of Moab believes their officers “showed kindness, respect, and empathy in their handling of this incident.” Plans are also in place to add a trained domestic violence specialist to oversee incidents that are investigated by Moab police officers.

“We also will implement added and ongoing training and testing to ensure that the officers understand policies and procedures,” the report stated.

Experts in domestic abuse cases and law enforcement on the Suncoast say police in Utah made several mistakes in the incident, but it’s a teachable moment that can save lives going forward.

