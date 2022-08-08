One-handed violinist inspires Sarasota teachers to rethink art education

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - World-renowned violinist Adrian Anantawan paid a visit to Sarasota as a keynote speaker for Sarasota County Schools art teachers as part of their training ahead of the new school year. The Van Wezel Foundation brought the musician to Riverview High School to perform and show teachers how they can break barriers for their students.

Anantawan is a world-famous violinist who is showing teachers how some grit and creativity can open up the world of music to every child.

Anantawan was born with only one hand, but even still he’s grown to become a successful violinist thanks to a device wrapped around his wrist that allows him to grip his violin’s bow and play. His first steps into music started with a teacher who inspired him to find a way to master instruments despite his challenges.

“In music, the most important appendage you have are not your hands, but your ears,” Anantawan said, recalling that teacher’s words.

Now he’s an advocate for making music accessible for kids with disabilities, so others can reach the same success that’s been possible for him. In his speech, he impressed upon local teachers that they can work together to raise the ceiling for students who might not realize how far they go in the music world.

He shared some success stories of technology that, like his bow strap, has allowed kids to play instruments they previously never could have learned.

One of the videos he broadcasted on screen was of paralyzed children using the Virtual Music Instrument, called VMI for short. The system detects slight motions, triggering music notes which allows the kids to play with only a wave of the hand or turn of the head.

Another stirring story involved a young girl Anantawan met who does not have either arm. Despite the setback, she found a way to play the cello using a bow strap on her feet similar to Anantawan’s method.

“That is the power of the arts and what we do,” Anantawan told the audience.

His speech making a powerful impression on the teachers who are taking his words as an important lesson going into the school year. Many of them will have to find new ways to make their own classrooms more accessible so every student can make a joyful with whatever instrument inspires them.

The optimism is music to Anantawan’s ears.

