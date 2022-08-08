Monkeypox continues to spread across country

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Monkeypox is spreading through not only the country, but the world. Health experts at the Centers for Disease and Control say that there are over 7000 cases of the disease in the United States as of August 7. The last assessment of Florida showed 633 cases in the state.

The CDC states that the monkeypox virus is a “rare disease caused by infection” which causes symptoms such as chills, fever, exhaustion, and headaches. The virus also causes visible blisters across the body. A possibility of an outbreak is being discussed across the country.

Residents of the Suncoast are worried about the disease as well. One member of the community stated, “I worry about it and I’ll certainly get a shot if I need it”.

Monkeypox cases in Florida have spread to Alachua and Leon counties. There have been no confirmed cases in Manatee County, and only one case reported in Sarasota County.

