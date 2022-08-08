Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Missing Manatee County man found deceased

Donald Arendt
Donald Arendt(MCSO)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A missing Manatee County man has been found deceased after deputies issued an alert.

Donald Arendt, 76, was found deceased Monday morning near Emerson Point after a boater spotted him just off shore. Arendt was last seen leaving his Parrish home Sunday around 11 a.m. on his electric bicycle. Arendt had Alzheimer’s and deputies issued a missing endangered adult alert.

Detectives are currently conducting a death investigation. It is not know at this time how he ended up in the water or what caused his death.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID policy changes as students and staff return to Sarasota County schools.
Sarasota County School update COVID policy
generic crash
Major crash in North Port leaves one dead
Trinity United Methodist Church is showing support for the youngest members of the congregation...
Bradenton church blesses backpacks ahead of new school year
Spread by mosquitos, West Nile Virus affects the central nervous system and can cause serious...
Signs of West Nile Virus detected in south Sarasota County
Police are cautioning residents to be vigilant to to avoid being the victim of a burglary.
Burglary prompts Sarasota police to offer security tips

Latest News

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.
AG Moody releases guide to online safety for parents
Early voting begins Saturday, Aug. 13 in Sarasota County.
Early voting sites announced in Sarasota County
Elmer Westbrooks
Manatee authorities find missing Bradenton man
Jenaci Nieto, left, has been found, police say. Gabrielle Norman is still missing.
Teen who ran from Bradenton center is found; another still missing