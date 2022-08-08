Missing Manatee County man found deceased

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A missing Manatee County man has been found deceased after deputies issued an alert.

Donald Arendt, 76, was found deceased Monday morning near Emerson Point after a boater spotted him just off shore. Arendt was last seen leaving his Parrish home Sunday around 11 a.m. on his electric bicycle. Arendt had Alzheimer’s and deputies issued a missing endangered adult alert.

Detectives are currently conducting a death investigation. It is not know at this time how he ended up in the water or what caused his death.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.