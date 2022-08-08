Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Manatee County Sheriff’s office investigating bank robbery in Parrish

WWSB Generic Stock 6
WWSB Generic Stock 6(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANTEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bank robbery in Parrish.

According to MCSO Public Information Officer Randy Warren, the robbery occurred at the 5/3rd Bank on US 301. The scene is still incredibly active at this time.

ABC7 will update this breaking story as more information is received.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID policy changes as students and staff return to Sarasota County schools.
Sarasota County School update COVID policy
Motorcyclist killed in crash.
Venice motorcyclist dies in crash on State Road 681
Donald Arendt
Missing Manatee County man found deceased
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
generic crash
Major crash in North Port leaves one dead

Latest News

This man is being sought by Sarasota police in connection with a burglary.
Sarasota police looking for suspected Marina Jack’s burglar
Sarasota County teachers are drawing inspiration from a remarkable artist.
One-handed violinist inspires Sarasota teachers to rethink art education
Tipton shows off his Tubby Smith autograph.
Sarasota man with Kentucky ties raising money for flood relief
Utah Police were told Brian Laundrie hit Gabby Petito before they questioned the couple in...
Petito family to file $50 million suit against Utah police department