Gas prices continue to slide in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida gas prices fell for the eighth consecutive week, declining 14 cents from a week ago. The state average is now $3.79 per gallon, the lowest daily average price since March 4.

The state average has now declined a total of $1.10 per gallon since setting a new record high of $4.89 on June 13. The average cost for a fill-up is now $57 for a 15-gallon tank. That’s $16.50 less than what drivers paid two months ago.

“Falling oil prices and drooping gasoline demand has paved the way for the recent pump price plunge,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA - The Auto Club Group. “The downturn should continue this week, after another round of big losses in both oil and gasoline futures markets.”

The U.S. price for crude oil dipped below $90 per barrel last week, dropping to its lowest settlement price in six months.

The downturn in oil prices has largely been driven by market concerns that the global economy is heading for a recession. The price drop accelerated last week after numbers showed a large gain in domestic crude oil and gasoline supplies. The same report measured implied gasoline demand at nearly 13% below year ago levels - thus applying further downward pressure to prices at the pump.

“The fuel market seems to be locked in bearish territory,” Jenkins said. “Florida drivers in some markets are beginning to find gas prices in the $3.60s, if not lower. The state average could very easily drop to that price point in the next week or two.”

Regional Prices

Most expensive metro markets – West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($4), Naples ($3.96), Miami ($3.89)

Least expensive metro markets – Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($3.56), The Villages ($3.64), Panama City ($3.65)

