Fatal accident reported at US 41 at 681 in Sarasota County

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - One person has died following a motorcycle crash in Sarasota County.

The crash happened Monday at US 41 at 681 near Venice. The Florida Highway Patrol reports that the man was travelling from an interstate exit ramp when he lost control of the bike and slammed into a guardrail. The operator was thrown from the bike.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

