Early voting sites announced in Sarasota County

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Six locations have been announced in Sarasota County for early voting ahead of the Aug. 23 primary.

Any voter may choose to vote early, beginning Saturday, Aug. 13 through Sunday, Aug. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner said.

The locations are:

Elections Office, Sarasota County Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota

Elections Office, R.L. Anderson Building, Room 114, 4000 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice

Elections Office, Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port

North Sarasota Public Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota

Fruitville Public Library, 100 Apex Road, Sarasota

The Devyn Event Center, 7113 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

Florida law requires voters to present current and valid photo and signature identification prior to voting. Acceptable IDs include the following:

Florida driver license

Florida ID card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

U.S. passport

Debit or credit card

Military ID

Student ID

Retirement center ID

Neighborhood association ID

Public assistance ID

Veteran health ID issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

License to carry a concealed weapon pursuant to s.790.06 F.S.

Employee ID issued by any branch, department, or agency of the federal government, state, a county or a municipality

For more information, contact the elections office at 941-861-8619 or visit SarasotaVotes.gov.

