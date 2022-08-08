Early voting sites announced in Sarasota County
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Six locations have been announced in Sarasota County for early voting ahead of the Aug. 23 primary.
Any voter may choose to vote early, beginning Saturday, Aug. 13 through Sunday, Aug. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner said.
The locations are:
- Elections Office, Sarasota County Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota
- Elections Office, R.L. Anderson Building, Room 114, 4000 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice
- Elections Office, Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port
- North Sarasota Public Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota
- Fruitville Public Library, 100 Apex Road, Sarasota
- The Devyn Event Center, 7113 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota
Florida law requires voters to present current and valid photo and signature identification prior to voting. Acceptable IDs include the following:
- Florida driver license
- Florida ID card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles
- U.S. passport
- Debit or credit card
- Military ID
- Student ID
- Retirement center ID
- Neighborhood association ID
- Public assistance ID
- Veteran health ID issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
- License to carry a concealed weapon pursuant to s.790.06 F.S.
- Employee ID issued by any branch, department, or agency of the federal government, state, a county or a municipality
For more information, contact the elections office at 941-861-8619 or visit SarasotaVotes.gov.
