Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Early voting sites announced in Sarasota County

Early voting begins Saturday, Aug. 13 in Sarasota County.
Early voting begins Saturday, Aug. 13 in Sarasota County.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Six locations have been announced in Sarasota County for early voting ahead of the Aug. 23 primary.

Any voter may choose to vote early, beginning Saturday, Aug. 13 through Sunday, Aug. 21, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Supervisor of Elections Ron Turner said.

The locations are:

  • Elections Office, Sarasota County Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota
  • Elections Office, R.L. Anderson Building, Room 114, 4000 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice
  • Elections Office, Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port
  • North Sarasota Public Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota
  • Fruitville Public Library, 100 Apex Road, Sarasota
  • The Devyn Event Center, 7113 S. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota

Florida law requires voters to present current and valid photo and signature identification prior to voting. Acceptable IDs include the following:

  • Florida driver license
  • Florida ID card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles
  • U.S. passport
  • Debit or credit card
  • Military ID
  • Student ID
  • Retirement center ID
  • Neighborhood association ID
  • Public assistance ID
  • Veteran health ID issued by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs
  • License to carry a concealed weapon pursuant to s.790.06 F.S.
  • Employee ID issued by any branch, department, or agency of the federal government, state, a county or a municipality

For more information, contact the elections office at 941-861-8619 or visit SarasotaVotes.gov.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID policy changes as students and staff return to Sarasota County schools.
Sarasota County School update COVID policy
generic crash
Major crash in North Port leaves one dead
Trinity United Methodist Church is showing support for the youngest members of the congregation...
Bradenton church blesses backpacks ahead of new school year
Spread by mosquitos, West Nile Virus affects the central nervous system and can cause serious...
Signs of West Nile Virus detected in south Sarasota County
Police are cautioning residents to be vigilant to to avoid being the victim of a burglary.
Burglary prompts Sarasota police to offer security tips

Latest News

Elmer Westbrooks
Manatee authorities find missing Bradenton man
Jenaci Nieto, left, has been found, police say. Gabrielle Norman is still missing.
Teen who ran from Bradenton center is found; another still missing
The average cost for a fill-up in Florida is now $57 for a 15-gallon tank, AAA says.
Gas prices continue to slide in Florida
John Scalzi's Monday forecast.
The Suncoast will have an active weather week