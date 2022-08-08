Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

CAUGHT ON CAM: Deputies cut shark free from crab trap

The sheriff's office marine patrol deputies in Pinellas County, Florida, free a shark caught in a crab trap. (SOURCE: Pinellas County Sheriff's Office)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (CNN) – Deputies in Florida risked their own safety Friday to help preserve sea life in Tampa Bay.

The Pinellas County deputies freed a 6-foot long shark that had gotten caught in a crab trap.

Someone had flagged down the marine patrol officers to report the issue.

A video showing the deputies working to free the shark hooked on the trap’s buoy was posted to the sheriff’s office Twitter feed.

They tried hard to remove the hook but couldn’t, so they cut it down as far as possible to free the shark.

The deputies had spent time earlier in the week rescuing sea turtles.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID policy changes as students and staff return to Sarasota County schools.
Sarasota County School update COVID policy
generic crash
Major crash in North Port leaves one dead
Trinity United Methodist Church is showing support for the youngest members of the congregation...
Bradenton church blesses backpacks ahead of new school year
Spread by mosquitos, West Nile Virus affects the central nervous system and can cause serious...
Signs of West Nile Virus detected in south Sarasota County
Police are cautioning residents to be vigilant to to avoid being the victim of a burglary.
Burglary prompts Sarasota police to offer security tips

Latest News

Marcus Arbery, Ahmaud Arbery's dad, gives his thoughts about the three men being sentenced...
Arbery's dad: Mercy shouldn't be offered to those involved in son's death
President Joe Biden is shown on his way to Kentucky. He emphasized that politics have no place...
Biden surveys flood damage in Kentucky, pledges more US help
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks about the economy during a news conference at the...
US issues sanctions on a 2nd virtual currency mixing firm
FILE- In this image taken from police body camera video provided by The Moab Police Department,...
Gabby Petito’s family files claim alleging police failed her
The Pentagon is pictured in this photo from Sept. 9, 2018. The Pentagon announces $1 billion in...
US pledges $1 billion more rockets, other arms for Ukraine