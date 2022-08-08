Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
AG Moody releases guide to online safety for parents

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody.(The Florida Channel)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Attorney General Ashely Moody is releasing tips for parents on the dangers of the digital world.

As students head back to school, parents can utilize these free resources that focus on dangers students may face while traveling to and from school, as well as threats on social media. Back to School: Digital Dangers is designed to help parents start a conversation with students about the dangers of texting while driving, online predators and illicit drugs commonly laced with deadly fentanyl

“New challenges have emerged in the tech age—including digital drug dealers selling deadly fentanyl over social media, human traffickers who attempt to lure children online, and even texting while driving jeopardizing road safety,” said Moody. “As schools start, I am releasing Back to School: Digital Dangers to warn parents about these threats and encourage them to talk to their children about how to stay safe.”

Back to School: Digital Dangers is free to download and contains important public safety information, such as:

  • Drugs are much more dangerous due to fentanyl being prevalent in the illicit supply. Just one counterfeit pill laced with the substance is enough to kill;
  • Criminals lurk on social media to prey on unsuspecting children;
  • Never use mobile devices while operating a vehicle and other safe driving habits; and
  • Additional resources and tips for parents to help further educate their children about online safety.

To view Back to School: Digital Dangers, click here.

