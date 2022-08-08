Advertise With Us
Actor, singer Olivia Newton-John dies at age 73

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton John performs during the Vina...
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton John performs during the Vina del Mar International Song Festival at the Quinta Vergara in Vina del Mar, Chile. Britain’s Cabinet Office published Friday Dec. 27, 2019, the list of the people receiving honors for merit, service or bravery. “Grease” star Newton-John was made a dame — the female equivalent of a knight — for her singing and acting and also for her charitable work supporting cancer research.(AP Photo/Esteban Felix, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - Singer and actor Olivia Newton-John, who starred in the film “Grease” and had several hit songs over her career, has died at the age of 73, her official Facebook page announced Monday.

Her husband, John Easterling, said in the post that she passed away peacefully at her ranch in Southern California, surrounded by family and friends.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer,” he said. “Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

Newton-John had already found success and won a Grammy for her music when the 1978 movie “Grease” made her a superstar. Along with the film, the soundtrack featuring several songs she performed also became a huge hit.

Selling more than 100 million albums in her lifetime, she had several No. 1 hits, including “Physical,” and won four Grammys, her official site states.

