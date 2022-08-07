Sarasota County School update COVID policy

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota Department of Health established its COVID-19 protocols for the 2022-23 school year. Policies for this school year show a less aggressive approach to handling the virus. Contact tracing for COVID cases in Sarasota County Schools will not be conducted for example. Additionally, the SDOH will not require students and staff who have been exposed to the virus to quarantine.

Beginning this year, students or staff who receive a positive COVID test will be recommended, but not required, to remain home for either five days or until symptom-free. The SDOH continues to state that COVID will be treated as any other illness, and employees should utilize their sick leave to cover their time off.

Wearing a face mask is optional this year in Sarasota County Schools.

