Purple Heart Day commemorates Suncoast veterans

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - August 7 is Purple Heart Day and members of the Suncoast community are honoring those who have sacrificed for the country. The Purple Heart medal is awarded to members of the military who have been wounded or killed during their service.

Ben Knisley, a local retired U.S. Army Colonel earned his purple heart during the Vietnam war. Knisley was a First Lieutenant med-evac helicopter pilot when his helicopter was shot down during a rescue mission in 1968.

According to Knisley, he and his co-pilot spent the next four days without food or water. He said they were the only survivors of the crash. The two were rescued by a special operations team who were able to transport them to a hospital, according to Knisley.

“I was just overwhelmed with the fact that I’m going home, and I made it out alive,” said Knisley. “It wasn’t until sometime after that I realized, son of a gun, I got a purple heart.”

The first three purple heart awards were given out by George Washington in 1782. The medal remains the oldest military award with the first three awarded by George Washington in 1782. Over 1.8 million members of the military since 1782 according to the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor.

