Bradenton church blesses backpacks ahead of new school year

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Before school starts later this week, a church in Bradenton is making sure young students are prepared not just with supplies, but with spiritual guidance.

The Trinity United Methodist Church hosted its “Blessing of the Backpacks” ceremony Sunday morning, gathering a dozen students and their families to give them a boost ahead of the big return to the classroom. Members of the church prayed over the kids to show them Jesus Christ is with them as they face a new year full of new challenges.

“So, it’s just a way of letting them know the congregation and members of the church are here with them,”

The ceremony has been a longtime tradition at the church for years.

Parents inside the congregation appreciate the tradition because the first day of school can be a day of anxiety for a lot of students. Each year there’s always new teachers, classrooms, and tasks to contend with, but she said it’s comforting seeing the Trinity community unite to give them the confidence they need.

“They have a lot of people praying for them,” Erin Bobo said, surrounded by her three young children Savannah, Logan and Ryan. “We all stand behind them and hoping they have an awesome year and it’s going to be a good one.”

The blessing ceremony capped off with a group prayer after the blessing where all members showed their support for the students.

