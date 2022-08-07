Advertise With Us
Afternoon storms next three days!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Aug. 7, 2022 at 5:43 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Afternoon and evening storms will be more widespread today through Tuesday. Then drier air returns with more dust from the Sahara to end the week and our thunderstorm chances drop. A little more moisture returns as we get into next weekend. Saturday’s rain was light, only 0.05″ at SRQ, farther south to Nokomis 0.27″ fell.

We’re still tracking the tropics and a tropical wave that just pushed off the African coast. As of Sunday morning, that wave has a 40% chance of developing in the next five days. We’ll watch this one closely!

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(Station)

