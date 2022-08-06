Some Saharan dust to move in Saturday

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Some slightly drier air will slip in on Saturday as a thin layer of African dust moves in from the east. Despite the dust we will still see a few late day storms develop. Look for mostly sunny skies to start the day on Saturday followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon and a 50% chance for scattered late afternoon and early evening storms to roll in from the east. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s and heat indices ranging from 100-105 in the afternoon.

Fewer storms expected but still likely to see scattered P.M. storms (WWSB)

Sunday look for typical summer Florida weather with late day storms but otherwise mostly sunny in the morning becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. This pattern should continue through most of next week. There may be a slight change in the timing of the storms by Thursday of next week due to a weak frontal system moving into the SE U.S.

Mainly late day storms expected (WWSB)

The tropics remain quiet with no activity expected through the next 5 days.

For boaters on Saturday look for winds out of the ESE at 10-15 knots and seas around 2 feet near shore. Those winds will switch around to the SSW later in the day and subside to 5-10 knots. There will be a moderate chop on the bays and inland waters.

