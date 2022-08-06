Sarasota Back2School immunization clinic open for the day

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Department of Health in Sarasota County is offering additional immunizations for children as school begins. The Back2School immunization clinic will be open on August 6th from 8 a.m. to noon. The clinic will be held at the DOH downtown clinic located at 2200 Ringling Blvd.

The Back2School vaccinations will only be offered at this clinic for school-aged children only. The DOH encourages parents of kindergartners and 7th graders to review their children’s immunization records before school begins to make sure they are prepared for the year.

