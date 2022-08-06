JFCS Sarasota’s Summer Family Fun Day event

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Jewish Family and Children’s Service of the Suncoast is hosted a Summer Family Fun Day on Saturday, August 6 to help the community learn about the JFCS. The events goal was to help the Sarasota Community learn about and take part in the program’s free family-centered classes.

JFCS classes consist of a ten-week course that offers help in various family and employment-related subjects. Two programs of note are the REACH program which aims to assist adults with the skills they need for healthy relationships and co-parenting skills and the Ignite program which helps fathers improve parent-child relationships.

The event will took place in the Potter building at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds and offered activities for families and free food from Fat & Happy Barbecue.

