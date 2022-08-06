Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
JFCS Sarasota’s Summer Family Fun Day event

Banner outside of the JFCS summer family fun day event
Banner outside of the JFCS summer family fun day event(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Updated: 28 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Jewish Family and Children’s Service of the Suncoast is hosted a Summer Family Fun Day on Saturday, August 6 to help the community learn about the JFCS. The events goal was to help the Sarasota Community learn about and take part in the program’s free family-centered classes.

JFCS classes consist of a ten-week course that offers help in various family and employment-related subjects. Two programs of note are the REACH program which aims to assist adults with the skills they need for healthy relationships and co-parenting skills and the Ignite program which helps fathers improve parent-child relationships.

The event will took place in the Potter building at the Sarasota County Fairgrounds and offered activities for families and free food from Fat & Happy Barbecue.

