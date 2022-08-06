Advertise With Us
Former NFL star hosting Suncoast free football camp

Players of the Buc 20 Football camp
Players of the Buc 20 Football camp(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2022 at 6:14 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A free football camp organized by former NFL defensive back Odie Harris. Harris said that the football camp gives Suncoast youths football training, life skills, and a great football foundation.

“This is an opportunity for young football players to fine-tune their skills before they go into the season” stated Mike Jones, a former NFL Defensive end. He went on to say, “Our goal is to always increase the foundations of being a successful young man and a successful football player”.

Dominic Federico, a high school senior defensive lineman who attended stated, “I think it helped me a lot. I was able to get the footwork right in when I wasn’t able to”.

Suncoast high school football players say they enjoy interacting with pro football players and coaches.

Harris stated that he is looking forward to hosting another free football camp for local youths here on the Suncoast in the future.

