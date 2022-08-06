Fewer storms Saturday, more on Sunday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Friday’s storms were widespread, but rain totals were very different from north to south. SRQ and Bradenton were lighter with only 0.09″ at SRQ. Venice, North Port and Punta Gorda received 0.93″ to 1.56″! Slightly drier air moves overhead Saturday, which means not as many storms for Saturday late afternoon and evening. Storms are much more widespread Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday, then chances drop again Wednesday and Thursday.

Tropics are still quiet but possibly waking up a little. The most likely areas for storms to develop are still on the Pacific side. But there is a tropical wave coming off the African coast that has a 20% chance of developing in the next five days. All signs still point to an active season by late August into September!

Tropical Outlook (Station)

