Bold Voter Inc. and League of Women Voters of Manatee County host back to school block party

ONECO, Fla. (WWSB) - Over 1,200 backpacks were handed out to Manatee County students on Saturday. With the help of Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee County and Coach Lew’s BBQ, over 2,000 families received free meals at the block party.

The party was hosted at Full Gospel Church in Oneco with local community organizations setting up tents and handing out free resources. Students got to enjoy educational activities like learning about gas and molecules at the STEAM tent. Cesar Garcia, the director for Bold Voter Inc., said the party was about spreading inspiration to students.

“To give them some good words of encouragement going forward I think is so important for self-esteem and self-importance,” said Garcia. “I’m pretty sure more than one of the students that came through today will go on and accomplish so many great things.”

The League of Women Voters of Manatee County used the party to encourage younger generations to vote. The women also focused on making sure community members knew where to vote and helped those who aren’t registered to get ready for upcoming elections, according to Ruth Harenchar the Vice President of The League of Women Voters of Manatee County.

Manatee County Schools start on Aug. 10, 2022.

