Three injured in crash on I-75 at Bee Ridge Road

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Generic Car Crash Graphic(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Three people were seriously injured Friday morning when their sedan was rear-ended by a semitrailer on I-75, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Investigators say the semi was traveling south on Interstate 75 in the center lane at about 5 a.m. A BMW sedan was also in the same lane, traveling at a slower speed.

As they got to the Bee Ridge Road interchange, the semi collided with the rear of the BMW, troopers say.

The driver of the semi was not injured. However, the three people in the BMW were taken to the hospital. The driver, a 50-year-old man from Wesley Chapel, and a 21-year-old man from Wisconsin, were listed in serious condition; a 21-year-old woman from Brazil is in critical condition, according to an FHP press release.

The crash is under investigation.

