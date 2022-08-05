Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Signs of West Nile Virus detected in south Sarasota County

Spread by mosquitos, West Nile Virus affects the central nervous system and can cause serious...
Spread by mosquitos, West Nile Virus affects the central nervous system and can cause serious illness.(KFDA: Amarillo Environmental Health Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - West Nile Virus has been detected in poultry near North Port, the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County says.

Sentinel chickens in unincorporated areas of Sarasota County near North Port have tested positive for the virus. No human cases have been reported, the health department announced Friday.

Sarasota County Mosquito Management Services has already conducted mosquito control treatments in the area.

West Nile Virus affects the central nervous system and can cause serious illness. However, about 80 percent of people who become infected with the virus will not show any symptoms.

The health department has advice to avoid being bitten by mosquitoes and to take basic precautions to help limit exposure:

  • Drain standing water from garbage cans, house gutters, buckets, pool covers, coolers, toys, flowerpots or any other containers where sprinkler or rainwater has collected.
  • Discard old tires, drums, bottles, cans, pots and pans, broken appliances and other items that aren’t being used.
  • Empty and clean birdbaths and pets’ water bowls at least once or twice a week.
  • Protect boats and vehicles from rain with tarps that don’t accumulate water.
  • Maintain swimming pools in good condition and appropriately chlorinated.
  • Empty plastic swimming pools when not in use.
  • Cover skin with clothing or repellent.
  • Wear shoes, socks, and long pants and long sleeves. This type of protection may be necessary for people who must work in areas where mosquitoes are present.
  • Apply mosquito repellent to bare skin and clothing.
  • Use mosquito netting to protect children younger than 2 months old.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist died in a crash on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard Wednesday morning.
Motorcyclist dies in Lakewood Ranch crash
The hospital is planned on a 32-acre parcel near Sumter Boulevard and I-75.
Sarasota Memorial to build hospital in North Port
Carlie Brucia's kidnapping was caught on surveillance footage
Convicted killer of 11-year-old Carlie Brucia dies in prison
Ashely and Doug Benefield
As trial looms in Lakewood Ranch death, both sides speak
A mother and daughter were found dead Tuesday at a home on Long Creek Drive in Buford.
Mom, daughter found slain inside Georgia home, officials say

Latest News

Generic Car Crash Graphic
Three injured in crash on I-75 at Bee Ridge Road
John Scalzi's Friday forecast.
Rain chances higher into the weekend
Jenaci Nieto, left, and Gabrielle Norman
Police looking for two kids missing from Bradenton center
sup drive
Day of Giving school supply drive