Rain chances higher into the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Moisture has returned after slightly drier air moved in yesterday. Because of this, you can expect better coverage of our afternoon storms. The timing of the storms should remain similar to yesterday, but a slightly earlier start to the storms is likely.

Periods of heavy rain are very possible, as are gusty winds and multiple lightning strikes. Temperatures will remain warm today. Our highs will range from the mid-90s inland and low 90s near the coast to the upper 80s at the coast.

A bit of Saharan dust will drift across the state on Saturday and, despite plenty of moisture in the air, help to stabilize our atmosphere some and reduce the number of showers. It could also delay the growth of the storms until later in the day.

