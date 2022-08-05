Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Police looking for two kids missing from Bradenton center

Jenaci Nieto, left, and Gabrielle Norman
Jenaci Nieto, left, and Gabrielle Norman(Bradenton Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 7:05 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton police are asking the public for help in locating two children who ran away at different times Aug. 2 from a Bradenton crisis shelter.

Eleven-year-old Gabrielle Norman ran away from the Family Resource Center on Sixth Avenue West at approximately 8 a.m. He is approximately 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and green shorts.

In a separate incident, Jenaci Nieto, 14, was last seen at the center that day at approximately at 11 p.m. Police say she ran away from the facility with another young woman. Jenaci is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, approximately 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Juan Torres at 941-932-9300.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist died in a crash on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard Wednesday morning.
Motorcyclist dies in Lakewood Ranch crash
The hospital is planned on a 32-acre parcel near Sumter Boulevard and I-75.
Sarasota Memorial to build hospital in North Port
Carlie Brucia's kidnapping was caught on surveillance footage
Convicted killer of 11-year-old Carlie Brucia dies in prison
A mother and daughter were found dead Tuesday at a home on Long Creek Drive in Buford.
Mom, daughter found slain inside Georgia home, officials say
Ashely and Doug Benefield
As trial looms in Lakewood Ranch death, both sides speak

Latest News

sup drive
Day of Giving school supply drive
ABC7 News at 11pm - August 3, 2022
ABC7 News at 7pm - August 3, 2022
lwr crash
Motorcyclist dies in Lakewood Ranch crash