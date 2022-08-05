Police looking for two kids missing from Bradenton center

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton police are asking the public for help in locating two children who ran away at different times Aug. 2 from a Bradenton crisis shelter.

Eleven-year-old Gabrielle Norman ran away from the Family Resource Center on Sixth Avenue West at approximately 8 a.m. He is approximately 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs 100 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and green shorts.

In a separate incident, Jenaci Nieto, 14, was last seen at the center that day at approximately at 11 p.m. Police say she ran away from the facility with another young woman. Jenaci is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, approximately 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Juan Torres at 941-932-9300.

