Late day storms expected through the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Expect to see scattered showers and thunderstorms on Friday with some of the storms dropping some very heavy rain. We will see a bit more coverage than we saw on Thursday as some additional moisture moves in. The winds will be out of the SE to start the day on Friday and then a sea breeze will move inland but will not penetrate to far inland so we expect to see quite a bit of these storms lining up along the coast from I-75 to the area beaches. We will see a 50% chance for those late day storms.

This pattern of mainly quiet mornings followed by disruptive late afternoon and evening storms will persist through the weekend and beyond. The rain chance will be anywhere from 50-60% for coastal areas and 40% inland. With high pressure anchored off the east coast of Florida we will continue to see highs warming into the low to mid 90s and heat indices reaching the triple digits by mid afternoon.

Rain chances stay at or above 50% through Wednesday (WWSBS)

For boaters on Friday look for winds out of the SE at 10-15 knots and then switch around to the SSW by mid afternoon as the sea breeze kicks in. The winds will drop to 5-10 knots as that breeze develops. Seas will be running right around 2 feet with a moderate chop on the bays and inland water ways.

NOAA now says 60% chance for above average season. Was 65% in June (WWSB)

It’s been a fairly quiet start to this hurricane season but according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) it is not going to finish that way. They have come out with their updated forecast which still gives this season a 60% chance for an above average season. This is due to a weak La Nina, warmer than average water temperatures in the Atlantic and more tropical waves expected to come off the coast of Africa over the remainder of the season.

