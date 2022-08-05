Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Great Barrier Reef sees highest amount of coral cover in 36 years

An Australian Institute of Marine Science survey found average hard coral cover in the upper...
An Australian Institute of Marine Science survey found average hard coral cover in the upper and central areas of the reef increased by about a third.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTRALIA (CNN) - Parts of the Great Barrier Reef have recorded their highest amount of coral cover since monitoring began 36 years ago.

An Australian Institute of Marine Science survey found average hard coral cover in the upper and central areas of the reef increased by about a third.

The institute survey examined 87 reefs from August 2021 and May 2022.

It’s a rare piece of good news for the world-famous reef, which underwent its sixth mass bleaching event in March.

Bleaching is a result of warmer-than-normal water temperatures, which triggers a stress reaction from the corals and from which it can take nearly a decade to recover.

The institute’s CEO said the increase in coral is a sign the reef could still recover from mass bleaching.

An Australian Marine Conservation Society official cautioned that while the report was a sign of progress, the reef remains at risk.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The hospital is planned on a 32-acre parcel near Sumter Boulevard and I-75.
Sarasota Memorial to build hospital in North Port
A motorcyclist died in a crash on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard Wednesday morning.
Motorcyclist dies in Lakewood Ranch crash
Carlie Brucia's kidnapping was caught on surveillance footage
Convicted killer of 11-year-old Carlie Brucia dies in prison
Ashely and Doug Benefield
As trial looms in Lakewood Ranch death, both sides speak
A mother and daughter were found dead Tuesday at a home on Long Creek Drive in Buford.
Mom, daughter found slain inside Georgia home, officials say

Latest News

A truck spilled cow intestines all over a roadway in Houston.
GROSS: Truck spills cow intestines all over Houston roadway
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Eastern Kentucky on Monday to...
Biden heading to Kentucky to see flood damage, meet families
Alex Jones was ordered to pay $4.1 million to parents of a child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook...
Economist: Alex Jones, his company worth up to $270 million
GROSS: Truck spills cow intestines all over Houston roadway
Three boys are back home thanks to a bloodhound who used scent to track the missing children....
‘It’s actually mostly Shiloh that found us’: Police K-9 helps track, find 3 lost boys