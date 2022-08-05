Free back-to-school immunization clinic set Saturday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Department of Health will hold a free school immunization in Sarasota Aug. 6 for eligible children in preparation for the new school year.

The clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to noon at the health department office at at 2200 Ringling Blvd.

Parents of kindergartners and seventh graders are encouraged to review their children’s immunization record to ensure they are ready for the upcoming school year.

Students entering college are also encouraged to ensure their immunizations are up to date.

The following vaccines are required for children entering preschool and grades K-12: diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis (whooping cough), measles, mumps, rubella, polio, varicella (chickenpox) and hepatitis B. Students entering college should check with the health services at their college regarding immunization requirements.

If your child is due for a vaccine, please visit your family health care provider or one of our health department clinics. Visit ImmunizeFlorida.org to learn more about immunizations your child may need or call your local county health department to find out locations and times for immunization services available near you.

