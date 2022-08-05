Advertise With Us
Burglary prompts Sarasota police to offer security tips

Police are cautioning residents to be vigilant to to avoid being the victim of a burglary.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After burglars hit a home in the San Remo neighborhood in Sarasota, police are cautioning residents to be extra vigilant and cautious.

The burglary happened on the evening of Aug. 4 at a home on Tangier Way. Sarasota Police detectives think several people entered the home while the owners were away.

The suspects took expensive items, including jewelry.

Police are encouraging homeowners to always:

  • Lock front, back, and side doors, and install additional locks if possible
  • Install and use home security systems if possible
  • Make sure garage doors are locked and lock the door within a garage that has access to a home
  • Lock car doors and do not keep garage openers or keys inside
  • Remain vigilant. Familiarize yourself with your community
  • Exercise caution when answering the door
  • Do not keep valuables and documents in plain sight. Try to find an unusual spot to keep expensive property
  • If you see something suspicious, report it to law enforcement immediately.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Steven Fergus at 941-263-6059 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com

