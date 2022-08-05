Burglary prompts Sarasota police to offer security tips

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After burglars hit a home in the San Remo neighborhood in Sarasota, police are cautioning residents to be extra vigilant and cautious.

The burglary happened on the evening of Aug. 4 at a home on Tangier Way. Sarasota Police detectives think several people entered the home while the owners were away.

The suspects took expensive items, including jewelry.

Police are encouraging homeowners to always:

Lock front, back, and side doors, and install additional locks if possible

Install and use home security systems if possible

Make sure garage doors are locked and lock the door within a garage that has access to a home

Lock car doors and do not keep garage openers or keys inside

Remain vigilant. Familiarize yourself with your community

Exercise caution when answering the door

Do not keep valuables and documents in plain sight. Try to find an unusual spot to keep expensive property

If you see something suspicious, report it to law enforcement immediately.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Steven Fergus at 941-263-6059 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com

