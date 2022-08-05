Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Amazon to buy vacuum maker iRobot for $1.66B

A Roomba vacuum is shown in this photo from May 31, 2014. The company that make Roombas,...
A Roomba vacuum is shown in this photo from May 31, 2014. The company that make Roombas, iRobot, will be acquired by Amazon.(Karlis Dambrans / CC BY 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
(AP) - Amazon on Friday announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire the vacuum cleaner maker iRobot for approximately $1.66 billion.

The company sells its robots worldwide and is most famous for the circular-shaped Roomba vacuum.

Amazon said it will acquire iRobot for $61 per share in an all-cash transaction that will include iRobot’s net debt of about $275.6 million. The deal is subject to approval by shareholders and regulators.

Upon completion, iRobot’s CEO, Colin Angle, will remain in his position.

Separately, Bedford, Massachusetts-based iRobot reported its quarterly results. Revenue plunged 30% on order reductions and delays, and the company announced it was laying off 10% of its workforce.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

