Vote-by-mail application deadline approaching

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There is still time to ask for a vote-by-mail ballot for the Aug. 23 primary election, Sarasota County elections official say.

Supervisor of elections Ron Turner says any registered voter may request a ballot online at SarasotaVotes.gov/VotebyMail or by calling 941-861-8618. “The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot be mailed to a voter is 5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13,” he said.

Completed ballots may be returned by mail or in person to any county elections office but must be received in the elections office by 7 p.m. election night to be counted. The cost to return a ballot by mail is 60 cents or one Forever stamp.

Sarasota County elections offices are located at:

Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota

R.L. Anderson Building, 4000 Tamiami Trail S., Rm 114, Venice

Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port

Voters should remember to complete and sign the voter’s certificate on the ballot return envelope and the signature should match the voter’s signature on record. Voters may track their vote-by-mail ballots and sign up to receive vote-by-mail ballot status notifications at SarasotaVotes.gov/VotebyMail.

For more information, contact the elections office at 941-861-8619 or visit SarasotaVotes.gov.

