Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Vote-by-mail application deadline approaching

Early voting has officially started for the Mar. 20 elections in Manatee and Sarasota Counties.
Early voting has officially started for the Mar. 20 elections in Manatee and Sarasota Counties.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There is still time to ask for a vote-by-mail ballot for the Aug. 23 primary election, Sarasota County elections official say.

Supervisor of elections Ron Turner says any registered voter may request a ballot online at SarasotaVotes.gov/VotebyMail or by calling 941-861-8618. “The deadline to request a vote-by-mail ballot be mailed to a voter is 5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13,” he said.

Completed ballots may be returned by mail or in person to any county elections office but must be received in the elections office by 7 p.m. election night to be counted. The cost to return a ballot by mail is 60 cents or one Forever stamp.

Sarasota County elections offices are located at:

  • Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota
  • R.L. Anderson Building, 4000 Tamiami Trail S., Rm 114, Venice
  • Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port

Voters should remember to complete and sign the voter’s certificate on the ballot return envelope and the signature should match the voter’s signature on record. Voters may track their vote-by-mail ballots and sign up to receive vote-by-mail ballot status notifications at SarasotaVotes.gov/VotebyMail.

For more information, contact the elections office at 941-861-8619 or visit SarasotaVotes.gov.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A motorcyclist died in a crash on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard Wednesday morning.
Motorcyclist dies in Lakewood Ranch crash
A crash closed Fruitville Road east of I-75 Tuesday morning.
19-year-old in critical condition after Fruitville Road crash
Travis Sickler and Sarah Lindeborn
Venice police catch up to suspected scooter thieves
Ashely and Doug Benefield
As trial looms in Lakewood Ranch death, both sides speak
Authorities say Jose Paulino Pascual-Reyes, 37, is facing multiple charges in Alabama that...
12-year-old girl escapes captivity, man arrested after bodies found in home, authorities say

Latest News

Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended the Hillsborough County State Attorney, charging him with neglect...
DeSantis suspends Hillsborough state attorney for ‘neglect of duty’
The Sarasota/Tampa Bay JobLink Job Fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hampton Inn...
Job fair bringing employers to job seekers
Campaign to help make roads safer in Manatee and Sarasota counties.
Law enforcement agencies in Manatee, Sarasota putting special focus on pedestrian safety
ABC7 News at 11pm - August 2, 2022 - clipped version - Crash prevention
ABC7 News at 11pm - August 2, 2022 - clipped version - Crash prevention