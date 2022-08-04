Advertise With Us
Job fair bringing employers to job seekers

The Sarasota/Tampa Bay JobLink Job Fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hampton Inn...
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2022
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Job seekers have an opportunity Thursday to meet with some of the Suncoast’s biggest employers at a job fair in Sarasota.

The Sarasota/Tampa Bay JobLink Job Fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hampton Inn Conference Center at 975 University Parkway.

Employers will be hiring for more than 400 openings in many fields including sales, medical, call center, law enforcement and maintenance.

Employers slated to attend include Sarasota and Manatee county government, Amazon and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Job seekers can see more about the event and also encouraged to preregister here.

