High Visibility Enforcement initiative in Manatee and Sarasota Counties following high number of serious and deadly crashes

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Serious and fatal crashes involving pedestrians and bicyclists continues to be a big issue in Sarasota and Manatee Counties.

Both counties now implementing a High Visibility Enforcement campaign. The focus is mainly in areas that see many of these crashes.

“What we do is target a section or different multiple sections within the county,” said Matt Binkley with the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office. “We’ll go into that area, we’ll target that area and we’ll educate. We’ll enforce in order to eliminate the amount of incidents that are occurring.”

Many drivers ABC7 talked with say a lot of the roads are very dangerous, especially in high traffic areas.

“Bad, really bad, everyone is in a big hurry,” said Michael Richards, a Sarasota resident.

One pedestrian who walks on Bee Ridge Road everyday near Village Green Drive in Sarasota says it makes him nervous to walk around here. That is one of the target areas.

“There’s no respect, a lot of blind spots,” said Steve, a Sarasota pedestrian. “Drivers really just don’t care, that’s the way it is.”

This campaign is already underway in Manatee County. It will get started in Sarasota County on Monday.

Law enforcement says the end goal of all this is awareness, education, and to keep people safe.

“We really want people to see us there for that presence,” said Randy Warren, a spokesperson for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office. “We’re going to be able to write citations, it’s not that we want to but it’s going to be necessary, we want people to understand that there’s a reason there have been a lot of unfortunate crashes.”

This High Visibility Enforcement campaign will run until May.

Here are the locations in Manatee County that will be targeted.

14th St. W. (63rd Ave. W. to 60th Ave. W.)

14th St. W. (69th Ave. W. to 900 ft. north of 66th Ave. W.)

14th St. W. (57th Ave. W. to 55th Ave. W.)

Cortez Rd. W. (28th St. W. to 17th St. W.)

14th St. W. (53rd Ave. W. to Cortez Rd. W.)

14th St. W. (Cortez Rd. W. to 28th Ave. W.)

15th St. E. (63rd Ave. E. to 41 Ave. E.)

15th St. E. (30th Ave. E. to 22nd Ave. E.)

Cortez Rd. W. (66th St. W. to Timber Lane)

301 Blvd. E. (1st St. to 9th St. E.)

Lockwood Ridge Rd. (University Pkwy. to Glenbrooke Dr.)

5th St. E. (61st Ave. E. to 59th Ave. E.)

53rd Ave. E. (24th St. E. to 37th St. E.)

US 301 (60th Ave. E. to 100th Dr. E.)

US 301 (25th Dr. E. to 45 Ave. E.)

US 41 N. (20th St. E. to 27th Ave. E.)

US 19 (45th St. Ct. W. to Bayshore Dr.)

US 41 N. (33rd St. W. to 45 St. E.)

These are the locations in Sarasota County:

• Bee Ridge Road from Village Green Drive to Maceachen Boulevard, Sawyer Road to Bond Place, and Maxfield Drive to I-75.

• Fruitville Road from Houle Avenue to Paramount Drive.

• South Tamiami Trail from Park Place to Jacaranda Boulevard, E. Seminole Drive to Sunset Beach Drive, Beneva Road to N. Lakepointe Boulevard, and Blackburn Point Road to E. Bay Street.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.