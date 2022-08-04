Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Drier air moving in will limit storm development today

By John Scalzi
Published: Aug. 4, 2022 at 6:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We have been tracking a parcel of dry air in the Atlantic this week and it has now moved over the state. This slightly drier air will temper the ability of the atmosphere to produce thunderstorms today. This will manifest in several ways.

First, the actual number of storms will decrease and the storms will likely occur later in the day. The few storms that do form may well have the potential for strong gusty winds. The rain chance today will be 40%, down from yesterday’s 60%. The reason we can’t reduce rain chances even more is that moisture will try to make a return in the afternoon hours.

Today will be mostly sunny and the high temperature will be in the low 90s. Feels-like temperatures will crack the triple-digit mark once again.

Moisture will be in place Friday and into the weekend, keeping the rain chances higher. Look for sunny mornings and warm afternoons with late afternoon clouds and storms building each day.

