Storms likely today and some could be heavy rain producers

ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The atmosphere has plenty of moisture to work with today and storms are again likely. The cooling storms may be welcome by many after daytimes in the 90s and triple-digit “feels like” temperatures again this afternoon.

The center of our high pressure is located to our northeast and winds will be lighter out of the east. Because of that, storms could be slightly closer to the coast and move slowly. Slow-moving storms drop lots of rainfall if you are under one, and some ponding on roads is possible during the evening commute.

Models continue to show a stream of dry air moving in Thursday and slightly reducing rain chances. It could also cause the storms that do form have the ability to produce strong, gusty winds.

Moisture rapidly returns on Friday and shower chances go up again. The rain chances remain high into the weekend for mostly afternoon and evening storms. It is possible that some more Saharan dust could arrive by Monday and slightly reduce the rain chances.

