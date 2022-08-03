SRQ named Florida’s Airport of the Year

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Bradenton International Airport has been named the state’s Commercial Service Airport of the Year by the Florida Department of Transportation.

The Aug. 1 announcement notes SRQ is the fastest-growing commercial airport in the state. In 2021, SRQ processed 3.1 million passengers, a 155.7% increase over 2020 and a 61% increase over 2019.

This award recognizes outstanding achievements in airport aesthetics, safety and airport management.

Over the past four years, the airport has grown from six airlines and 12 nonstop destinations to 11 airlines and 53 nonstop destinations.

“This award acknowledges the outstanding efforts of our employees, contractors and concessionaires, as well as the strong support from our governing board,” said Rick Piccolo, the airport’s president and CEO. “Their enthusiasm and commitment help improve the travel experience for our passengers and the desirability of SRQ as the airport of choice.”

In 2020, an airport gateway project upgraded the airport entrance signage and landscaping. Parking lots were expanded to accommodate the rapid growth in traffic and the security checkpoint was increased from 4 to 6 lanes. A new access control system and a digital surveillance video system was also installed.

More than $200 million in construction projects have been approved for future airport expansion and improvements. Projects include a new five-gate passenger terminal, an apron expansion for aircraft parking, an updated baggage handling system, a new consolidated rental car facility, a new Customs facility for general aviation, a new ground transportation area, and a revamped cell phone lot.

Commercial service airports, as categorized by the Federal Aviation Administration, are publicly owned airports that have at least 2,500 passenger boardings each calendar year and receive scheduled passenger service.

