Purple alert issued for woman and her son

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A purple alert has been issued by the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office regarding the disappearance of Corinne Dunnigan and her 5-year-old son Kelvin Chirinos. According to the report, Corinne left her home on July 30th with Kelvin and is allegedly traveling from Alabama to Georgia.

The purple alert is used for missing or endangered adults and was issued at 6:10 P.M. on August 1st. It states that Corinne drives a 2022 Black Hyundai Santa Fe with the Florida tag 8164AN and asks that anyone who has seen Corrine or Kelvin contact the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office at 941-316-1201

