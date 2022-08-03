Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Pinellas deputies help hotel workers wrangle herd of wayward turtles

Pasco County deputies save baby turtles
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s just another part of the job.

Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies directed traffic for some wayward sea turtle hatchlings early Wednesday on St. Pete Beach, and it was caught on camera.

A security guard at a hotel on St. Pete Beach discovered a group of hatchlings that had lost their bearings and were heading to the hotel’s pool.

The guard had collected about 15 turtles before he was forced to call for reinforcements. Deputies found baby sea turtles all over the area including in the hotel’s pool, in the bushes, in the bathroom, and even in the storm drain.

After deputies consulted with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation and Commission, they were instructed to release the turtles at the water’s edge and let them go toward the water on their own.

All the hatchlings made their way to the water successfully, the sheriff’s office said.

