Motorcyclist dies in Lakewood Ranch crash

LAKEWOOD RANCH, Fla. (WWSB) - A motorcyclist was killed Wednesday morning on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard when he hit a sedan broadside, the Florida Highway Patrol says.

The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m., south of State Road 64, Trooper Kenn Watson said.

Watson said the motorcyclist was speeding northbound when he passed another vehicle illegally. Another sedan was coming out of a parking lot, crossing the northbound lanes to turn south, when the motorcycle hit the sedan on its driver’s side.

The driver and passengers of the sedan were injured and taken to an area hospital. The motorcyclist was thrown from his bike and died at the scene, Watson said.

The identity of the motorcyclist has not yet been released. Watson said it did not appear that charges would be filed, although the investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.