Suncoast Strong
Manatee authorities searching for missing man

Elmer Westbrooks
Elmer Westbrooks(WWSB-TV)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing Bradenton man.

Elmer Westbrooks, 67, was last seen early Wednesday morning at his home in the 5900 block of 14th Street West. He has a variety of health issues and is possibly disoriented.

He was wearing a faded blue shirt, black shorts and black shoes. Anyone with information on is whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.

