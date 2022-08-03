Manatee authorities searching for missing man

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing Bradenton man.

Elmer Westbrooks, 67, was last seen early Wednesday morning at his home in the 5900 block of 14th Street West. He has a variety of health issues and is possibly disoriented.

He was wearing a faded blue shirt, black shorts and black shoes. Anyone with information on is whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011.

