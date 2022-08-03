Advertise With Us
Discovering the Suncoast - The Streets of Fruit

By Mike Modrick
Published: Aug. 3, 2022
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Pineapple, coconut, mango, banana, and orange. Sounds like a delicious fruit salad! But in downtown Sarasota, these are some of the original street names. How did we become famous for the Streets of Fruit? And, whatever happened to Banana Avenue?

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

Discovering the Suncoast airs live on ABC7 on these dates and times:

  • 6:40am Wednesday on Good Morning Suncoast
  • 9:00am Wednesday on Suncoast View
  • 4:00pm Wednesday on ABC7 News
  • 7:40am Saturday on Good Morning Suncoast Weekends (with special bonus features!)
  • 11:00pm Sunday on ABC7 News

