Bicyclist injured on I-75 by hit-and-run driver

Police are looking for a vehicle that hit a bicyclist on I-75 Wednesday morning.
Police are looking for a vehicle that hit a bicyclist on I-75 Wednesday morning.(AP Images)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A bicyclist on Interstate 75 was seriously injured early Wednesday by a hit-and-run driver in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say the bicyclist, a 32-year-old man from Miami, was travelling north on I-75, at about 2:30 a.m., north of Moccasin Wallow Road, when he was hit by a vehicle which did not stop. He was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The vehicle is described as possibly dark gray or black, now with passenger side headlight and side mirror damage.

If anyone has information about this crash, they are urged to contact the Florida Highway Patrol at *347, or Crimestoppers.

