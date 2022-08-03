Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Baby found dead at motel in Houston

One person was taken into custody and homicide detectives are interviewing people they believe...
One person was taken into custody and homicide detectives are interviewing people they believe are connected to the case.(KTRK via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) – Police in Houston are investigating after a child was found dead at a motel.

The child was found around 3 p.m. Tuesday at a Motel Six.

One person was taken into custody and homicide detectives are interviewing people they believe are connected to the case.

No details about the child’s age, gender or relationship to the person taken into custody were released.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash closed Fruitville Road east of I-75 Tuesday morning.
19-year-old in critical condition after Fruitville Road crash
A crash closed Fruitville Road east of I-75 Tuesday morning.
Crash shuts down Fruitville Road
Deadly shooting in Bradenton involving teenagers.
Neighbors struggling with deadly Bradenton apartment shooting
Travis Sickler and Sarah Lindeborn
Venice police catch up to suspected scooter thieves
Carlie Brucia's kidnapping was caught on surveillance footage
Convicted killer of 11-year-old Carlie Brucia dies in prison

Latest News

Members of the Winchester, Ky., Fire Department walk inflatable boats across flood waters over...
Steam bath weather adds to misery after Appalachian flooding
The Environmental Protection Agency has notified 23 commercial sterilizers — 19 in the...
EPA: Chemical in medical-device cleanser poses cancer risk
A mother and daughter were found dead Tuesday at a home on Long Creek Drive in Buford.
Mom, daughter found slain inside Georgia home, officials say
Some students at a Massachusetts college are calling for a vending machine that dispenses birth...
Students petition for Plan B vending machine on campus