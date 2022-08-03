ABC7 and Carl Reynolds Law wrap up successful Day of Giving

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - ABC7 and Carl Reynolds Law teamed up Tuesday for the Chalkboard Champions Day of Giving.

08_02_DayofGiving (ABC7)

The Day of Giving started at 5AM and lasted through 8PM where people from both Manatee and Sarasota counties could come out and show their support with school supplies and cash donations to benefit local school districts and students during this upcoming school year.

ABC7 was stationed at four Carl Reynolds Law locations for the school supply drive.

BRADENTON — 820 43rd Street West

SARASOTA — 3400 South Tamiami Trail #304b

VENICE — 389 Commercial Court, Suite C

LAKEWOOD RANCH — 11509 Palmbrush Trail, Suite 204

For those who couldn’t make it out to the donation drive, a Venmo account has been set up through Carl Reynolds Law.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.