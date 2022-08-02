Advertise With Us
Warm and humid today with slightly higher rain chances

By John Scalzi
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 7:04 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - High pressure will remain the driver of our weather today. Located north of us today, the high will direct our winds with a light northwest flow.

This will increase our moisture and drive the majority of the storms into inland and southern parts of the Suncoast. As the sea breeze gets a slightly earlier start, a noontime chance for an isolated shower will pop up near the coast. As the sea breeze really gets going in the afternoon the activity will focus inland.

There will be a slight increase in the number of storms today. Surface moisture will also lead to triple-digit “feel-like” temperatures that top out near 105 or higher.

Just to our east, in the near Atlantic waters, some dry air is waiting to move in. As our high drifts north over the next few days our winds will shift to the easterly direction and bring in some of that dry air. It may temporarily lower rain chances before moisture returns on Friday with even better rain chances. The higher rain chances, with a focus closer to the coast, will continue into the weekend.

