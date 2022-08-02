Advertise With Us
Storms are back in the forecast

Storms become more widespread through the week
Amazing lightning near Nokomis beach this past weekend
Amazing lightning near Nokomis beach this past weekend(Joseph John Orchull | WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 8:10 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Last week Saharan dust along with high pressure was limiting our normal afternoon and evening thunderstorm pattern. That has since moved on and now we can expect a good chance for scattered storms to be with us each and every day.

Atmosphere to moisten up over our area through the work week
Atmosphere to moisten up over our area through the work week(WWSB)

Most of the day will be generally sunny with high pressure remaining in control. This ridge of high pressure will shift around a bit which will put the main focus of storms during the early afternoon inland and then a few of those storms will break down the sea breeze and move toward the coast later in the day. High temperatures will still warm into the low to mid 90s with a heat index near 100-105° by the mid-afternoon.

The rain chances will be a little higher for inland areas but we will still see some storms make it toward the coast so look out as dangerous lightning has been not as intense as it usually is this time of year.

Scattered storms will be around through the weekend with rain chances staying around 40-60% through Sunday.

No named storms since July 3rd. Only 4 other times in 30 years has it been this quiet
No named storms since July 3rd. Only 4 other times in 30 years has it been this quiet(WWSB)

The tropics remain quiet for now with no areas of concern yet but that will be changing as we move through mid August. Go over your hurricane plan and buy the necessary supplies you will need to sustain your life for at least 3 days preferably 7 days.

