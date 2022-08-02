Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
“No Swim” advisories lifted at select Sarasota beaches

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The “no swim” advisories that were issued for three Sarasota beaches has been lifted after the receiving test results for normal levels of bacteria from the Florida Department of Health.

The beaches where the advisories have recently lifted are Bird key/ Ringling Causeway, Venice Fishing Pier, and Brohard Beach.

On July 28 the beaches tested positive for higher levels of enterococcus bacteria making them unsafe to swim in.

Visitors and residents alike can safely return to swimming and playing watersports in these local beaches.

