Manatee deputies joins effort to keep pedestrians, cyclists safer

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is joining other agencies in a effort to protect pedestrians and bicyclists by focusing extra patrols in areas known to be hazardous, officials said.

The sheriff’s office has received funding for the High Visibility Enforcement initiative, to pay for overtime hours to conduct operations and special training on Florida’s bicycle and pedestrian laws, procedures, and best practices.

The special patrols will begin Aug. 8 and continue through May 12, 2023.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office announced its participation in the program earlier this week.

Both counties rank in the top 25 counties in Florida for traffic crashes resulting in serious and fatal injuries to pedestrians and bicyclists. The goal of this enforcement effort is to increase awareness of and compliance with traffic laws that protect the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists. Efforts will focus primarily on education to drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists.

However, violations may result in warnings or citations depending on the circumstances.

In Manatee County, the areas for interest are:

14th St. W. (63rd Ave. W. to 60th Ave. W.)

14th St. W. (69th Ave. W. to 900 ft. north of 66th Ave. W.)

14th St. W. (57th Ave. W. to 55th Ave. W.)

Cortez Rd. W. (28th St. W. to 17th St. W.)

14th St. W. (53rd Ave. W. to Cortez Rd. W.)

14th St. W. (Cortez Rd. W. to 28th Ave. W.)

15th St. E. (63rd Ave. E. to 41 Ave. E.)

15th St. E. (30th Ave. E. to 22nd Ave. E.)

Cortez Rd. W. (66th St. W. to Timber Lane)

301 Blvd. E. (1st St. to 9th St. E.)

Lockwood Ridge Rd. (University Pkwy. to Glenbrooke Dr.)

5th St. E. (61st Ave. E. to 59th Ave. E.)

53rd Ave. E. (24th St. E. to 37th St. E.)

US 301 (60th Ave. E. to 100th Dr. E.)

US 301 (25th Dr. E. to 45 Ave. E.)

US 41 N. (20th St. E. to 27th Ave. E.)

US 19 (45th St. Ct. W. to Bayshore Dr.)

US 41 N. (33rd St. W. to 45 St. E.)

The sheriff’s office reminds drivers to obey speed limits, never drive impaired, and always watch for pedestrians and bicyclists.

Bicyclists should ride in the direction of traffic, and use lights when riding at night.

Pedestrians should cross in crosswalks or at intersections, obey pedestrian signals, and make sure you are visible to drivers when walking at night.

This HVE detail is funded through a contract with the University of North Florida in partnership with the Florida Department of Transportation’s focused initiative to improve pedestrian and bicycle safety.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.